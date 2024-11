Gemphire Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing and commercializing therapies to help patients with cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia and NASH.

Gemphire's lead candidate, gemcabene, was licensed from Pfizer in 2011 and is a novel first-in-class oral therapy for lipid diseases.

In early July 2018, positive gemcabene trial results saw Gemphire's shares nearly double in value overnight.