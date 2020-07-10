Genocea Biosciences

Sunday 24 November 2024

"Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. "

"ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and expect preliminary clinical results in the third quarter of 2020, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood for which we expect to conduct a Phase 1/2a clinical trial with preliminary clinical results in mid-2021."

Genocea inks R&D collaboration with Janssen
5 January 2022
Genocea inks license option deal on novel HSV-2 vaccine
20 May 2020
Genocea tanks as pneumococcal vaccine development temporarily suspended
19 October 2015
Growth drivers for genital herpes treatment market; report
22 July 2015
