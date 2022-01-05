Genocea inks R&D collaboration with Janssen

USA-based Genocea Biosciences (Nasdaq: GNCA) has entered into an R&D collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), to explore the immunogenicity of neoantigens and the role and impact of Inhibigens in the context of vaccine therapies for cancer.
The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Genocea’s shares were down 2.6% at $1.13 pre-market today.
Under the collaboration, Genocea will use its clinically validated ATLAS platform to characterize Janssen-identified antigens as well as assess approaches that could mitigate the impact of Inhibigens. Genocea will receive a technology access fee and full R&D funding for its work under the collaboration. The agreement includes an option for Janssen to negotiate a future strategic partnership to develop non-personalized vaccine products using Genocea’s ATLAS platform and expertise on Inhibigens.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze