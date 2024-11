Genticel is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to prevent cancers caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Its products include ProCervix, a therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials to eliminate cervical cells infected by HPV virus types 16 and/or 18.

The company is also developing other multivalent vaccine candidates based on the Vaxiclase, a proprietary CyaA-based platform, for patients infected with prevalent HPV types.

Genticel was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Labège, France.