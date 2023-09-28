Sunday 24 November 2024

A horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across multiple markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals.

Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

In September 2023, Ginkgo signed a collaboration deal with US pharma giant Pfizer. Under the accord, Pfizer will leverage Ginkgo's proprietary RNA technology to advance the discovery and development of novel RNA molecules across priority research areas. Ginkgo will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for research fees and development and commercial milestone payments, up to an aggregate total of $331 million across three programs.

Latest Ginkgo Bioworks News

Ginkgo Bioworks expands collaboration with Novo Nordisk
10 April 2024
Ginkgo buys cell therapy assets to broaden technology suite
2 April 2024
ProteoNic and Ginkgo Bioworks team up
13 March 2024
Ginkgo Bioworks enters collaboration with Pfizer
27 September 2023
