Ginkgo Bioworks

A horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across multiple markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals.

Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

In September 2023, Ginkgo signed a collaboration deal with US pharma giant Pfizer. Under the accord, Pfizer will leverage Ginkgo's proprietary RNA technology to advance the discovery and development of novel RNA molecules across priority research areas. Ginkgo will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for research fees and development and commercial milestone payments, up to an aggregate total of $331 million across three programs.