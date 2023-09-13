Glyscend Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for metabolic disease, in particular obesity and type II diabetes (T2D), with first-in-class oral polymer medicines.

The company’s lead candidate, GLY-200, is designed to be non-absorbed and selectively target and bind to the inner lining of the upper GI tract, where it can modulate nutrient sensing and downstream metabolic signaling pathways. Glyscend plans to advance GLY-200 into longer term Phase IIb studies in patients with obesity and T2D.

The company is backed by healthcare innovators, Santé Ventures and Brandon Capital Partners, and was founded based on research and funding from Johns Hopkins University, the Thiel Foundation and Breakout Labs.