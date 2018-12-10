Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

hookipa-pharma-company

Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

Its proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, Vaxwave, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T-cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies.

The company succeeded in completing a Phase I trial in of a Vaxwave-based prophylactic vaccine to protect against cytomegalovirus infection and is now starting a Phase II trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

TheraT has the potential to induce CD8+ T-cell response levels previously not achieved by other published immuno-therapy approaches.

Hookipa aims to expand its infectious disese portfolio. It has entered into a collaboration with Gilead Sciences to research and develop functional cures for HIV and hepatitis B infections.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Hookipa Pharma News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 2, 2024
4 February 2024
Hookipa Pharma provides update as Roche pulls out of deal
30 January 2024
Keytruda combo could unlock potential of arenaviral tech
2 June 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 21, 2022
23 October 2022
More Hookipa Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze