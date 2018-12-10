HOOKIPA Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.

Its proprietary arenavirus-based technologies, Vaxwave, a replication-deficient viral vector, and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T-cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies.

The company succeeded in completing a Phase I trial in of a Vaxwave-based prophylactic vaccine to protect against cytomegalovirus infection and is now starting a Phase II trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

TheraT has the potential to induce CD8+ T-cell response levels previously not achieved by other published immuno-therapy approaches.

Hookipa aims to expand its infectious disese portfolio. It has entered into a collaboration with Gilead Sciences to research and develop functional cures for HIV and hepatitis B infections.