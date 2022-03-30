IGM Biosciences

Since 2010, the company has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies.
In 2022, IGM announced a deal with French pharma major Sanofi which, though heavily back-loaded, has the potential to earn the biotech firm more than $6 billion.
The companies signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets.
