Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

igm_company

IGM Biosciences

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies.

Since 2010, the company has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies.

In 2022, IGM announced a deal with French pharma major Sanofi which, though heavily back-loaded, has the potential to earn the biotech firm more than $6 billion.

The companies signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest IGM Biosciences News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 1, 2022
3 April 2022
Sanofi and IGM Biosciences ink mega dollar deal on IgM antibodies
29 March 2022
BRIEF—AbCellera and IGM Biosciences in multi-year antibody discovery deal
25 September 2020
More IGM Biosciences news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze