Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies.

Since 2010, the company has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies.

In 2022, IGM announced a deal with French pharma major Sanofi which, though heavily back-loaded, has the potential to earn the biotech firm more than $6 billion.

The companies signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against three oncology targets and three immunology/inflammation targets.