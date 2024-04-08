Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

incannex-company

Incannex Healthcare

A clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing proprietary medicinal cannabinoid drugs and psychedelic medicine therapies.

Incannex' key drug candidates are aimed at treating obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, and pain, among other indications.

As of Q4 2024, Incannex is pursuing FDA registration and marketing approval for each product and therapy under development. Incannex also has a strong patent filing strategy, holding 19 granted patents and 30 pending patent applications over its portfolio of R&D programs.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Incannex Healthcare News

Incannex riding high on psilocybin’s large clinical effect in anxiety
29 February 2024
More Incannex Healthcare news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze