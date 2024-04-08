Incannex Healthcare

Incannex' key drug candidates are aimed at treating obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, and pain, among other indications.

As of Q4 2024, Incannex is pursuing FDA registration and marketing approval for each product and therapy under development. Incannex also has a strong patent filing strategy, holding 19 granted patents and 30 pending patent applications over its portfolio of R&D programs.