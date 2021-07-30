Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase III clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation.
Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics.
Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.
