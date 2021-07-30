Sunday 24 November 2024

Iterum Therapeutics

A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world.

Iterum is advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase III clinical development with an oral formulation and IV formulation.

Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics.

Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications.

Latest Iterum Therapeutics News

FDA approves first ever oral penem antibiotic in USA for uUTIs
26 October 2024
US FDA hits the brakes on novel urinary tract infection treatment
27 July 2021
Iterum slumps as FDA finds deficiencies in its antibiotic NDA
5 July 2021
Iterum Therapeutics tanks as Phase III sulopenem trial misses goals
2 June 2020
