US FDA hits the brakes on novel urinary tract infection treatment

Chicago, USA-based antimicrobial resistance specialist Iterum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ITRM) announced a regulatory setback for its candidate, oral sulopenem, on Monday.

Having completed its review of the data, the US Food and Drug Administration issued the firm a Complete Response Letter (CRL), stating that additional data are necessary to support approval.

Iterum is looking to offer the treatment, a combination of sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid, for certain women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections.