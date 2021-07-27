Sunday 24 November 2024

US FDA hits the brakes on novel urinary tract infection treatment

Biotechnology
27 July 2021
Chicago, USA-based antimicrobial resistance specialist Iterum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ITRM) announced a regulatory setback for its candidate, oral sulopenem, on Monday.

Having completed its review of the data, the US Food and Drug Administration issued the firm a Complete Response Letter (CRL), stating that additional data are necessary to support approval.

Iterum is looking to offer the treatment, a combination of sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid, for certain women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

