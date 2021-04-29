Pfizer expands anti-infectives pipeline with acquisition

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) said yesterday that it has acquired San Diego-based Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held biotech dedicated to the development of therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases that affect people with compromised immune systems.
Amplyx’ lead compound, fosmanogepix (APX001), is a novel investigational asset under development for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. Financial terms of this acquisition were not disclosed.
In addition to fosmanogepix, Pfizer acquires Amplyx' early-stage pipeline, including potential antiviral (MAU868) and antifungal (APX2039) therapies. MAU868, licensed from Novartis (NOVN: VX), is a potent neutralizing monoclonal antibody with activity against the BK virus.
