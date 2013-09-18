KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista is developing plasma kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME), indications where excessive plasma kallikrein activity is implicated, but where there remains substantial unmet clinical need.

The company shot into the spotlight in October 2017 when it signed a deal with Merck & Co potentially worth more than $700 million. The deal, which involves the US pharma giant acuiring 10% of the company, relates to KVD001, an investigational intravitreal injection candidate being developed as a possible therapy for DME, as well as future oral DME compounds based upon this mechanism of action.