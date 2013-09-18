Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

kalvista_company

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

USA-based KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a protease inhibitor specialist.

KalVista is developing plasma kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME), indications where excessive plasma kallikrein activity is implicated, but where there remains substantial unmet clinical need.

The company shot into the spotlight in October 2017 when it signed a deal with Merck & Co potentially worth more than $700 million. The deal, which involves the US pharma giant acuiring 10% of the company, relates to KVD001, an investigational intravitreal injection candidate being developed as a possible therapy for DME, as well as future oral DME compounds based upon this mechanism of action.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest KalVista Pharmaceuticals News

KalVista reports positive Phase III data for sebetralstat
13 February 2024
Look back at pharma news in the week to February 12, 2021
14 February 2021
KalVista Pharma takes off on positive KVD900 Phase II data
9 February 2021
Diabetes-related therapy candidate stars in $700 million-plus Merck & Co deal
10 October 2017
More KalVista Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze