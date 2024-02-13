Monday 29 September 2025

KalVista reports positive Phase III data for sebetralstat

Pharmaceutical
13 February 2024
kalvista_big

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: KALV) shares, which closed Monday at $16.04, were up 37% to $22 in pre-market activity, but fell back almost 13% to $14.01 by late morning today, after it released new research data.

USA and UK-based KalVista announced positive results from the Phase III KONFIDENT clinical trial demonstrating statistically- and clinically-significant efficacy of sebetralstat as oral on-demand therapy for hereditary angioedema (HAE). KONFIDENT was the largest and most representative trial ever conducted in HAE, and included adolescents, patients using long-term prophylaxis, and all attack severities and locations.

The clinical trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints and demonstrated a favorable safety profile. HAE attacks treated with both 300mg and 600mg of sebetralstat achieved the primary endpoint of beginning of symptom relief significantly faster than placebo (p<0.0001 for 300mg, p=0.0013 for 600mg). The median time to beginning of symptom relief was 1.61 hours with sebetralstat 300mg (CI 1.28, 2.27), 1.79 hours with sebetralstat 600mg (CI 1.33, 2.27) and 6.72 hours with placebo (CI 2.33, >12).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
KalVista Pharmaceuticals launched with 8 million funding to develop drugs for diabetic macular edema
24 August 2011
Biotechnology
Positive donidalorsen late-stage clinical progress in HAE announced by Ionis
1 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
KalVista Pharma takes off on positive KVD900 Phase II data
9 February 2021
Biotechnology
Pharvaris' deucrictibant scores well in Phase II HAE study
7 December 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze