A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.

The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an M1/M4-preferring muscarinic agonist, which has the potential to offer a unique and mechanistically differentiated treatment option for schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease.

The firm announced positive top-line results in March 2023 from the Phase III EMERGENT-3 trial of KarXT, in schizophrenia. Shortly after it also announced a public stock offering, with the goal of raising $400 million.

Latest Karuna Therapeutics News

FDA approves BMS schizophrenia drug Cobenfy
27 September 2024
PureTech rewards shareholders with $100 million tender offer
20 March 2024
Pricing watchdog offers lukewarm reception to KarXT
12 March 2024
ICER’s report says evidence for schizophrenia therapy KarXT promising, but inconclusive
26 January 2024
