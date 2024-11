"LFB is a bio-pharmaceutical group that develops, manufactures and markets plasma derived products and recombinant proteins for the treatment of patients with serious and often rare diseases."

"LFB was founded in 1994 in France and is among the leading European bio-pharmaceutical companies providing healthcare professionals, with blood-derived therapeutics with the vision to provide treatment options to patients in three major areas: immunology, haemostasis, and intensive care. LFB currently markets 15 products in more than 30 countries. Please visit www.groupe-lfb.com for additional information."