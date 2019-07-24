LifeMax Healthcare

A clinical stage biotech company that focuses on orphan diseases and engages in R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products.

The company's lead program, LM-030, a potential therapy for Netherton Syndrome, is entering a Phase IIb/III clinical trial.

In its pipeline there are three more therapies, for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and monogenic rare disease, in both pre-clinical and clinical stages.

LifeMax was founded in 2014, and now has two wholly owned subsidiaries - LifeMax Laboratories and LifeMax Biotechnology.

LifeMax Laboratories is based in the USA, focused on preclinical, clinical development, regulatory submission and commercialization.

LifeMax Biotechnology is based in Taiwan, and it is focused on exploratory studies and formulation development.