Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

lifemax-healthcare-company-logo

LifeMax Healthcare

A clinical stage biotech company that focuses on orphan diseases and engages in R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products.

The company's lead program, LM-030, a potential therapy for Netherton Syndrome, is entering a Phase IIb/III clinical trial.

In its pipeline there are three more therapies, for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and monogenic rare disease, in both pre-clinical and clinical stages.

LifeMax was founded in 2014, and now has two wholly owned subsidiaries - LifeMax Laboratories and LifeMax Biotechnology.

LifeMax Laboratories is based in the USA, focused on preclinical, clinical development, regulatory submission and commercialization.

LifeMax Biotechnology is based in Taiwan, and it is focused on exploratory studies and formulation development.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest LifeMax Healthcare News

LifeMax gains rare pediatric status for Netherton syndrome candidate LM-030
19 July 2019
More LifeMax Healthcare news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze