Saturday 23 November 2024

LifeMax gains rare pediatric status for Netherton syndrome candidate LM-030

Biotechnology
19 July 2019
lifemax_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted rare pediatric disease designation to LM-030, an investigational therapy licensed from Novartis (NOVN: VX) last year and ready to enter into pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of Netherton syndrome by privately-held rare diseases specialist LifeMax Laboratories.

“We are very pleased to have received the rare pediatric disease designation for LM-030 which has demonstrated safety and clinical efficacy in a Phase I/II study. Netherton syndrome is a severe genetic disorder with neonate onset that can be life-threatening. Receiving the rare pediatric disease designation on the heel of receiving the orphan drug designation represents another significant step in the development of LM-030 for this devastating disease,” said Larry Hsu, LifeMax’ co-founder and chief executive, an industry veteran who previously founded and built Impax Laboratories into a publicly traded multi-billion dollar company.

Rare pediatric disease is defined by the FDA as a disease affecting less than 200,000 people in the USA and the most severe and life-threatening manifestation of which is primarily in pediatric patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation for progeria drug
22 October 2018
Biotechnology
Orchard Therapeutics gets fourth Rare Pediatric Disease designation
3 May 2018
Biotechnology
Albireo granted rare pediatric disease designation for A4250
13 June 2018
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA updates draft guidance on rare pediatric disease priority review vouchers
29 July 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze