LifeMax gains rare pediatric status for Netherton syndrome candidate LM-030

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted rare pediatric disease designation to LM-030, an investigational therapy licensed from Novartis (NOVN: VX) last year and ready to enter into pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of Netherton syndrome by privately-held rare diseases specialist LifeMax Laboratories.

“We are very pleased to have received the rare pediatric disease designation for LM-030 which has demonstrated safety and clinical efficacy in a Phase I/II study. Netherton syndrome is a severe genetic disorder with neonate onset that can be life-threatening. Receiving the rare pediatric disease designation on the heel of receiving the orphan drug designation represents another significant step in the development of LM-030 for this devastating disease,” said Larry Hsu, LifeMax’ co-founder and chief executive, an industry veteran who previously founded and built Impax Laboratories into a publicly traded multi-billion dollar company.

Rare pediatric disease is defined by the FDA as a disease affecting less than 200,000 people in the USA and the most severe and life-threatening manifestation of which is primarily in pediatric patients.