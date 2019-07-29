Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—FDA updates draft guidance on rare pediatric disease priority review vouchers

Pharmaceutical
29 July 2019

The US Food and Drug Administration today issued a revised draft guidance, Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Vouchers – Guidance for Industry.

The revised draft guidance incorporates public comments received on the initial draft and provides FDA’s thinking regarding the provisions of the Advancing Hope Act of 2016, which updated the definition of a rare pediatrics disease as one that is a rare disease and one where the disease is serious or life-threatening with the serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affecting individuals from age zero to 18.

Among the key changes from the initial draft are an explanation of the rare pediatric disease priority review voucher eligibility requirements, the rare pediatric disease designation process and examples to illustrate the agency’s current thinking on these review determinations.

The agency is accepting public comment on the revised draft guidance.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Takeda receives Breakthrough designation for ixazomib
5 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Elelyso for pediatric use in Gaucher disease
29 August 2014
Pharmaceutical
PhaseRx leaps on news of FDA orphan status
29 November 2016
Pharmaceutical
BioMarin submits NDA for drisapersen
28 April 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze