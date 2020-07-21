Sunday 24 November 2024

"LintonPharm Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage, research-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative T cell engaging bispecific antibodies with the goal of turning malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases."

"The company’s lead development program is with catumaxomab, a clinically validated bispecific antibody which was the first approved T-cell engager, and its associated Triomab technology platform. LintonPharm, in collaboration with Lindis Biotech, is also developing a next generation bispecific antibody platform known as Fleximab which aims to provide better CMC developability and less immunogenicity. The LintonPharm pipeline includes several treatments in development for blood cancer and solid tumors that use the Triomab and Fleximab platforms."

Data show $8.5 billion in bispecific antibody sales last year
14 March 2024
Commercial flop gets second chance in China
16 July 2020
