Lobsor Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held company based in Uppsala, Sweden founded 2013 by Ulf Rosén. In 2014, Roger Bolsöy joined as co-founder to run the development project. It is a fully-owned subsidiary of Lobsor Holding.

Lobsor Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held company based in Uppsala, Sweden founded 2013 by Ulf Rosén. In 2014, Roger Bolsöy joined as co-founder to run the development project. It is a fully-owned subsidiary of Lobsor Holding.

In October 2018, the company won its first approval for Lecigon (levodopa/carbidopa/entacapone), a new therapeutic system for symptomatic treatment of advanced Parkinson’s disease, a decision which could shake up a market dominated by AbbVie. Lobsor, in collaboration with the clinical research organization TFS International, won marketing authorization in Sweden.

The company is reportedly considering an initial public offering to fund further development. Chairman Ulf Rosen said the firm could alternatively raise private equity, and that it would choose how to proceed in the first part of next year.