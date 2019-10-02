Novel PD therapy to launch in Nordic region

Swedish startup Lobsor Pharmaceuticals expects to complete registration in the Nordic region for its lightweight Parkinson’s disease therapy Lecigon (levodopa/carbidopa/entacapone) this month.
Under the European Mutual Recognition Procedure (MRP), the firm will be able to commence commercialization in Denmark, Finland and Norway, following approval in Sweden in October 2018.
The product could shake up a market dominated by AbbVie, whose Duodopa (levodopa/carbidopa) product is now more than a decade old.
