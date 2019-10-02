Saturday 23 November 2024

Novel PD therapy to launch in Nordic region

Biotechnology
2 October 2019
Swedish startup Lobsor Pharmaceuticals expects to complete registration in the Nordic region for its lightweight Parkinson’s disease therapy Lecigon (levodopa/carbidopa/entacapone) this month.

Under the European Mutual Recognition Procedure (MRP), the firm will be able to commence commercialization in Denmark, Finland and Norway,  following approval in Sweden in October 2018.

The product could shake up a market dominated by AbbVie, whose Duodopa (levodopa/carbidopa) product is now more than a decade old.

