Stada Arz expands specialty footprint through acquisition of Lobsor Pharma

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) has strengthened its footprint in specialty pharmaceuticals by acquiring privately-held Swedish drugmaker Lobsor Pharmaceuticals and its innovative therapy used for treating late-stage Parkinson’s disease.
The infusion of levodopa, carbidopa and entacapone, marketed as Lecigon, is already approved in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, and Stada is currently submitting approval applications to launch the therapy in a number of major European markets.
Lobsor’s option has the advantage of being more lightweight than market sector leader AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Duodopa (levodopa/carbidopa) product, which is now more than 12 years old.
