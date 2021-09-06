Sunday 24 November 2024

Lycia Therapeutics

A biotech company developing first-in-class therapeutics for a wide range of difficult-to-treat diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, Lycia was established in 2019 within founding investor Versant Ventures’ Inception Therapeutics Discovery Engine in collaboration with academic founder Carolyn Bertozzi, professor of chemistry and HHMI investigator at Stanford University.

Lycia's proprietary lysosomal targeting chimeras (LYTACs) platform enables the development of several therapeutic modalities, including antibodies and small molecules, with the potential to inhibit many targets previously considered intractable across a spectrum of therapeutic areas and diseases.

Latest Lycia Therapeutics News

Lycia Therapeutics closes $106.6 million Series C financing
14 May 2024
Lilly inks deal with Lycia on novel lysosomal targeting chimera degraders
26 August 2021
