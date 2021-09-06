Lycia Therapeutics

Headquartered in South San Francisco, Lycia was established in 2019 within founding investor Versant Ventures’ Inception Therapeutics Discovery Engine in collaboration with academic founder Carolyn Bertozzi, professor of chemistry and HHMI investigator at Stanford University.

Lycia's proprietary lysosomal targeting chimeras (LYTACs) platform enables the development of several therapeutic modalities, including antibodies and small molecules, with the potential to inhibit many targets previously considered intractable across a spectrum of therapeutic areas and diseases.