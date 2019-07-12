Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

lyndra-therapeutics-logo

Lyndra Therapeutics

A US biotech start-up focused on developing innovative long-term therapies for patients that currently have to take tablets every day.

The company aims to improve healthcare outcomes through oral, ultra-long-acting, sustained-release therapies that change how people take medicines.

Instead of taking medications daily or more frequently, doses would be administered weekly or monthly, improving medication adherence for better health outcomes and lower healthcare costs. Delivering controlled amounts of medicine would also reduce side effects and improve drug efficacy.

In July 2017, the company announced a partnership with Gilead Sciences, to develop and commercialize ultra-long-acting oral HIV therapies. Gilead will have exclusive rights to Lyndra’s therapeutics platform for ultra-long-acting formulations related to HIV.

The company also focuses on Alzheimer's disease, psychiastric disorders, transplant rejection, opioid use disorder and malaria.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Lyndra Therapeutics News

Lyndra and Gilead link up to develop ultra-long-acting HIV drugs
10 July 2019
More Lyndra Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze