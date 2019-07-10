Saturday 23 November 2024

Lyndra and Gilead link up to develop ultra-long-acting HIV drugs

Biotechnology
10 July 2019

US biotech start-up Lyndra Therapeutics, the company making daily pills a thing of the past, has announced a partnership with Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) to develop and commercialize ultra-long-acting oral HIV therapies.

Gilead, which is grappling with an aging HIV franchise, will have exclusive rights to Lyndra’s therapeutics platform for ultra-long-acting formulations related to HIV, in a deal worth around $15 million in upfront payments to Lyndra.

Gilead will also pay up to $122.5 million in R&D milestones, as well as commercial royalties on any products produced through the deal, according to the Boston Business Journal, though this figure was not mentioned in the commpany's announcement. This partnership news comes just months after Gilead joined Lyndra’s oversubscribed $60.9 million Series B financing round.

