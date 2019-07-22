Durect rockets on news of deal with Gilead

Shares of US biotech firm Durect (Nasdaq: DRRX) were up as much as 39% in light pre-market volume today, as it announced a significant collaboration with Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

Durect said it granting Gilead the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize a long-acting injectable HIV product utilizing Durect’s SABER technology.

Gilead also received exclusive access to the SABER platform for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV) and the exclusive option to license additional SABER-based products directed to HIV and HBV.