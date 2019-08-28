A bio-pharmaceutical company that develops new, first-in-class therapeutics to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

A preclinical stage drug development company focused on advanced therapies based on its proprietary bioactive phospholipid platform for the treatment of multiple cancers in hematology and solid tumor oncology.

Its phospholipid platform is also being combined with other therapeutics such as small molecules for precision medicine and immuno-oncology.

Machavert’s core focus is on difficult-to-treat driver mutations and other orphan indications in oncology.

Founded in 2014, the company is based in the USA.