Machavert locks down KRAS tie-up with university

Privately-owned precision medicine company Machavert Pharmaceuticals has obtained a full exclusive license on RAL GTPase (RAL) inhibitors from the University of Colorado.

The licensed patent portfolio covers small molecule RAL inhibitors against KRAS mutant cancers which Machavert has been developing since it entered into an exclusive option and evaluation license agreement in 2018 with the university for its RAL-related intellectual property.

Exercising the option rights represents a significant advancement of this project toward the IND-enabling stage.