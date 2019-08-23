More good data for novel cancer drug lift GlaxoSmithKline

Efforts from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) to rebuild its oncology pipeline have been rewarded with more positive data for the experimental multiple myeloma treatment belantamab mafodotin.

Shares in the company were up over 1% by mid-afternoon in London, after the firm announced top-line data showing the pivotal DREAMM-2 study met its primary endpoint.

The results show a meaningful response in people that have had three previous lines of treatment, and GSK says it plans to begin regulatory filings later this year.