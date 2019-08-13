Personalized prostate cancer therapies on the way, report finds

A new report from industry analyst GlobalData finds that the late-stage prostate cancer pipeline contains 12 novel agents which could potentially be launched in major markets.
These include a diverse range of mechanisms of action, six of which will be brand new to these markets.
As well as PARP blockers and checkpoint inhibitors, the novel options include the Akt inhibitor ipatasertib, which is under development by Roche (ROG: SIX), and the radioligand 177Lu-PSMA-617, from USA-based Endocyte (Nasdaq: ECYT).
Oncology director at GlobalData, Heather Leach, said: “Among the most significant developments is the promise for precision medicine within this indication.”
