Roche shares hit by US biosimilar launches

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) lost 2.5% of its market value on Friday morning with the arrival of competition to two of its biggest-selling cancer drugs in their largest market.

The partnership of Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and Allergan (NYSE: AGN) announced that Mvasi, a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) and Kanjinti, a copy of Herceptin (trastuzumab), are now available in the USA.

They are the first biosimilars referencing these biologics to launch in the USA, where sales of both of the original products were around $3 billion last year.