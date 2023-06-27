Mestag Therapeutics

The UK-based company is progressing a pipeline of first-in-class antibodies designed to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory disease. Along with its collaboration partner Janssen Biotech, the company is identifying novel targets for future therapies.

In June 2023, Mestag announced an agreement under which it obtained the exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize a panel of single domain antibodies, also known as Nanobodies, to an undisclosed target that plays a central role in anti-cancer immunity.