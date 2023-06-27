Sunday 24 November 2024

Mestag Therapeutics

An immunotherapy company harnessing new insights into fibroblast-immune interactions to develop treatments.

The UK-based company is progressing a pipeline of first-in-class antibodies designed to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory disease. Along with its collaboration partner Janssen Biotech, the company is identifying novel targets for future therapies.

In June 2023, Mestag announced an agreement under which it obtained the exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize a panel of single domain antibodies, also known as Nanobodies, to an undisclosed target that plays a central role in anti-cancer immunity.

Latest Mestag Therapeutics News

Mestag deal with Merck & Co worth up to $1.9 billion
8 October 2024
Mestag teams up with Janssen in inflammatory disease
18 May 2021
BRIEF—Mestag Therapeutics and VIB ink exclusive partnership in oncology
27 June 2023
