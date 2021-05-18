Sunday 24 November 2024

Mestag teams up with Janssen in inflammatory disease

Biotechnology
18 May 2021
mestag_large

UK breakthrough inflammatory disease and immuno-oncology company Mestag Therapeutics has announced a target discovery, option and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

The agreement, supported by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the US healthcare giant's strategic venture capital arm, will leverage Mestag’s specialist fibroblast sub-population biology platform and data analytics to identify new therapeutic targets in the inflammatory disease space.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mestag will interrogate fibroblast subpopulations across diseases and their interactions with key aspects of the immune system.

