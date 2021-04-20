Add blood clot risk to J&J jab product info, says EMA

At its meeting on Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) decided that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen.
The PRAC also concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine.
"The overall benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects"The committee took into account what it said was all currently available evidence including eight reports from the USA of serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets, one of which had a fatal outcome, out of more than seven million Americans that have so far received Janssen’s vaccine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze