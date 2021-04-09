EMA/PRAC investigating safety of more COVID-19 vaccines

At its April meeting, the European Medicines Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), started new reviews of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as concluding that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca), as reported earlier this week.

PRAC investigating thromboembolic events with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

The PRAC has started a review of a safety signal to assess reports of thromboembolic events (formation of blood clots, resulting in the obstruction of a vessel) in people who received COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, developed by US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen unit.