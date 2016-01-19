Millendo Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of a portfolio of disease-modifying therapies/ treatments for specialty and orphan endocrine diseases caused by hormone dysregulation.

Its product candidates include MLE4901, a neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) antagonist that is used for the treatment of an endocrine disease polycystic ovary syndrome in women; and ATR-101, a selective small molecule inhibitor of acyl-CoA cholesterol acyltransferase 1, which is used for the treatment of adrenocortical carcinoma, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

The company was formerly known as Atterocor Inc and changed its name to Millendo Therapeutics in January 2015.

The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.