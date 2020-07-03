Saturday 23 November 2024

Illuminating congenital adrenal hyperplasia

Pharmaceutical
Dr Nicola Davies
3 July 2020
rare_diseases_credit_depositphotos

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) refers to a group of rare, genetic disorders that affect the functioning of the adrenal glands. For CAH Awareness Month, Dr Nicola Davies explores the current treatment options for CAH and any treatments on the horizon.

What causes CAH?

CAH disorders are the result of genetic mutations in specific genes that code for enzymes involved in the synthesis of cortisol and aldosterone. These mutations lead to an enzyme deficiency which causes decreased levels of cortisol and aldosterone and leads to an excess production of androgens. CAH disorders are inherited in an autosomal recessive manner, with carriers of the disease not usually displaying any signs or symptoms.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Millendo Therapeutics tanks as it stops livoletide development in PWS
7 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
Diurnal takes commercialization of hydrocortisone portfolio worldwide
19 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Hürthle cell carcinoma
7 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Spruce Bio tanks as tildacerfont misses goals
14 March 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze