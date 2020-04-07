Millendo Therapeutics tanks as it stops livoletide development in PWS

US biopharma company Millendo Therapeutics (nasdaq: MLND) yesterday announced that it is discontinuing the development of livoletide as a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare genetic condition.

Millendo has made the decision to stop all livoletide development efforts in PWS, including the nine-month extension study and initiation of the Phase III ZEPHYR study, with the news sending the firm’s shares crashing 70% to $1.45 by close of trading on Monday.

Will refocus research