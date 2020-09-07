Illuminating Hürthle cell carcinoma

Hürthle cell carcinoma (HCC), also known as oxyphilic cell carcinoma, is a rare form of thyroid cancer, accounting for less than 3% of diagnosed thyroid cancer cases.1 It tends to be more prevalent in women and the elderly, with a high incidence of metastasis and poor overall prognosis. With September marking Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Nicola Davies discusses current perspectives on the pathogenesis and treatment of this rare cancer.

Rare variant of follicular carcinoma

HCC is typically classified as a type of follicular thyroid cancer, despite being a distinctly different type of tumor due to its aggressive growth. Hürthle cells are follicular-derived epithelial cells, which have undergone oncocytic change and are easily distinguished under the microscope. These cells are larger than follicular cells and their cellular material turns pink with hematoxylin-eosin staining.2