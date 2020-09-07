Illuminating Hürthle cell carcinoma

Hürthle cell carcinoma (HCC), also known as oxyphilic cell carcinoma, is a rare form of thyroid cancer, accounting for less than 3% of diagnosed thyroid cancer cases.1 It tends to be more prevalent in women and the elderly, with a high incidence of metastasis and poor overall prognosis. With September marking Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Nicola Davies discusses current perspectives on the pathogenesis and treatment of this rare cancer.
HCC is typically classified as a type of follicular thyroid cancer, despite being a distinctly different type of tumor due to its aggressive growth. Hürthle cells are follicular-derived epithelial cells, which have undergone oncocytic change and are easily distinguished under the microscope. These cells are larger than follicular cells and their cellular material turns pink with hematoxylin-eosin staining.2
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze