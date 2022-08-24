Minerva Neurosciences

The US-based company's portfolio of compounds includes roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-301 for Parkinson’s disease.

In August 2022, Minerva submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for roluperidone. The submission was supported by results from two late-stage, well-controlled studies in patients with moderate to severe negative symptoms and stable positive symptoms of schizophrenia (Studies MIN-101C03 and MIN-101C07).