Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer.

The Texan company claims its engineered toxin bodies (ETBs) provide a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics.

Molecular Templates is working with Japanese pharma major Takeda around a CD38-targeted ETB for the treatment of patients with diseases such as multiple myeloma.