A USA-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies in women’s health and dermatology.

The company has one US Food and Drug Administration-approved product, Vivjoa (oteseconazole) capsules, which are an azole antifungal indicated to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in women with a history of RVVC who are not of reproductive potential.

Mycovia also recognizes a potential for its oral fungal inhibitors and a growing need to treat a range of multi-drug resistant fungal pathogens.

Latest Mycovia Pharmaceuticals News

Journal appearance for Mycovia's Vivjoa
27 July 2022
Mycovia releases positive new clinical findings evaluating Vivjoa
23 June 2022
FDA approves Mycovia's Vivjoa, first med for chronic yeast infection
28 April 2022
Mycovia announces positive topline results for oteseconazole
6 January 2021
