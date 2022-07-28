Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

The company has one US Food and Drug Administration-approved product, Vivjoa (oteseconazole) capsules, which are an azole antifungal indicated to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in women with a history of RVVC who are not of reproductive potential.

Mycovia also recognizes a potential for its oral fungal inhibitors and a growing need to treat a range of multi-drug resistant fungal pathogens.