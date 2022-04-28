Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA approves Mycovia's Vivjoa, first med for chronic yeast infection

28 April 2022
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Vivjoa (oteseconazole) capsules, an azole antifungal indicated to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in females with a history of RVVC who are not of reproductive potential.

Vivjoa is the first and only FDA-approved medication for this condition and provides sustained efficacy demonstrated by significant long-term reduction of RVVC recurrence through 50 weeks versus comparators. VIVJOA is the first FDA-approved product for Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, an emerging biopharmaceutical company dedicated to recognizing and empowering those living with unmet medical needs by developing novel therapies.

Mycovia is planning its commercial launch of Vivjoa in the second quarter of 2022.

Pharmaceutical
Gedeon Richter acquires rights to Mycovia's for VT-1161
17 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Journal appearance for Mycovia's Vivjoa
27 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
Mycovia announces positive topline results for oteseconazole
6 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves new treatment for uncomplicated UTIs
25 April 2024


