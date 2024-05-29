Sunday 24 November 2024

Nabla Bio

A Boston-based company developing integrated AI and wet-lab technologies.

Nabla's platform enables atomically precise drug design and high-throughput measurement of drug function, with an initial focus on antibodies targeting multipass membrane proteins.

Across its collaborations, Nabla has demonstrated the broad applicability of its platform, beyond drug design for multipass membrane proteins. This includes, for example, the design of novel cytokines, complex multi-domain antibodies, and receptor traps with greater in vitro activity and developability than leading drugs on the market.

Since launching in 2021 the company has raised $37 million with the backing of leading investors, including Radical Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Zetta Venture Partners.

