Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

naya-bio-company

Naya Biosciences

A biotech parent company developing treatments in fertility, oncology, and regenerative medicine.

NAYA Biosciences is building a group of agile, disruptive, high-growth companies including: NAYA Oncology, which aims to achieve clinical proof-of-concept for its two bispecific antibodies acquired from Cytovia Therapeutics; NAYA Fertility which is growing network of INVO-owned and affiliated clinics and commercializing INVO's unique FDA-cleared INVOcell device; and NAYA Regenerative Medicine which aims to acquire clinic-stage assets treating damaged tissues and organs.

In October 2023, Naya Biosciences was acquired by INVO Bioscience, a healthcare services company focused on expanding access to advanced fertility treatment worldwide. The combined company is operating under the name "NAYA Biosciences".

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Naya Biosciences News

ONK Therapeutics and NAYA Biosciences enter research partnership
6 December 2023
More Naya Biosciences news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze