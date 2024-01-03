NAYA Biosciences is building a group of agile, disruptive, high-growth companies including: NAYA Oncology, which aims to achieve clinical proof-of-concept for its two bispecific antibodies acquired from Cytovia Therapeutics; NAYA Fertility which is growing network of INVO-owned and affiliated clinics and commercializing INVO's unique FDA-cleared INVOcell device; and NAYA Regenerative Medicine which aims to acquire clinic-stage assets treating damaged tissues and organs.

In October 2023, Naya Biosciences was acquired by INVO Bioscience, a healthcare services company focused on expanding access to advanced fertility treatment worldwide. The combined company is operating under the name "NAYA Biosciences".