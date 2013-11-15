Neurotrope is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company formed in 2012 to develop a diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s Disease and a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Neurotrope is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company formed in 2012 to develop a diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s Disease and a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease, both of which are in the clinical testing stage.

Based in Maryland, USA, the company also provides solutions for the treatment of other central nervous system pathologies, including depression, ALS and spinal cord injuries.

In October 2013, Neurotrope announced that Paul E. Freiman had been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr Freiman has extensive pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry operating experience as a board member and chief executive officer of private and publicly-traded companies.

Neurotrope’s technologies have been under development since 1999 and have been financed through significant funding from a variety of non-investor sources. The company expects that its first product, the diagnostic test for Alzheimer's Disease, will finish the testing phase of its development in 2015, when it will evaluate the feasibility of its commercialization.