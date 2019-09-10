Saturday 23 November 2024

Neurotrope suffers mid-stage flop with Alzheimer's candidate

Pharmaceutical
10 September 2019
neurotrope-big

Meaning that yet another Alzheimer’s disease investigational therapy is likely biting the dust, USA-based orphan disease specialist Neurotrope (Nasdaq: NTRP) saw its shares plunge nearly 80% yesterday, after it announced that its candidate bryostatin-1 had failed in a Phase II study.

Neurotrope said that its confirmatory Phase II study of bryostatin-1 in moderate to severe AD did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint, which was change from baseline to Week 13 in the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) total score.

This is the second time in just over two years that  bryostatin-1 failed to meet its clinical targets, raising questions about the drug's future. The stock closed down 77.27% at $1.00 in heavy volume on Monday.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Neurotrope and Metuchen merge to form Petros
18 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Positive final Phase IIa safety results for Neurotrope's Alzheimer's drug
17 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Another new partnership in Eisai's quest to conquer Alzheimer's
9 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Unfazed by past failures, Lilly offers up to $1.7 billion for novel Alzheimer's tech
12 December 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze