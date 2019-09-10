Neurotrope suffers mid-stage flop with Alzheimer's candidate

Meaning that yet another Alzheimer’s disease investigational therapy is likely biting the dust, USA-based orphan disease specialist Neurotrope (Nasdaq: NTRP) saw its shares plunge nearly 80% yesterday, after it announced that its candidate bryostatin-1 had failed in a Phase II study.
Neurotrope said that its confirmatory Phase II study of bryostatin-1 in moderate to severe AD did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint, which was change from baseline to Week 13 in the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) total score.
This is the second time in just over two years that bryostatin-1 failed to meet its clinical targets, raising questions about the drug's future. The stock closed down 77.27% at $1.00 in heavy volume on Monday.
