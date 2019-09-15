Look back at pharma news in the week to September 13

Denmark’s Novo Nordisk was in the news last week, first with the launch of its own generic NovoLog, aiming to help provide cheaper insulin in the USA, and second with a mixed report from US cost-effectiveness watchdog the ICER evaluating the diabetes care giant’s oral semaglutide. On the research front, adding to the litany of Alzheimer disease failures, were disappointing Phase III results for Neurotrope’s bryostatin-1, but Acadia Pharmaceuticals pleased investors with positive trial readings for its dementia drug Nuplazid. Also attracting attention was Sanofi’s decision to terminate its four-year collaboration with Lexicon Pharma on the diabetes drug Zynquista.
Novo Nordisk joins insulin discount party, but prices still unlikely to fall
Novo Nordisk is joining the generic insulin party that Eli Lilly started and Sanofi joined back in April, noted Christiana Friedman on the Seeking Alpha blog. Introduced last week, Novo Nordisk’s in-house generic equivalents0 (what Novo calls “follow-on brands”) of NovoLog and NovoLog Mix will be available starting January 2020 at about a 50% discount. This is similar to what Lilly announced back in March and which in May started to sell a generic version of its own Humalog, or insulin lispro, at the same 50% discount for the uninsured. Sanofi for its part has introduced a $99 a month program for the uninsured that covers 10 boxes of insulin pens and 10 10mL vials per month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze