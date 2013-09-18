NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A biopharma focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases.

The Californian company takes a biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncovering novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients.

NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development.

In February 2020, the company announced positive preliminary top-line results for its liver disease candidate aldafermin in a Phase II study. As a candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19 has blockbuster potential.