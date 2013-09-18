Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ngm_biopharma_company

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A biopharma focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases.

The Californian company takes a biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncovering novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients.

NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development.

In February 2020, the company announced positive preliminary top-line results for its liver disease candidate aldafermin in a Phase II study. As a candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19 has blockbuster potential.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest NGM Biopharmaceuticals News

Merck drops development of NGM eye drug after weak data
22 December 2022
Look back at pharma news in the week to May 28, 2021
30 May 2021
NGM Bio adds to woes in the search for a NASH treatment
25 May 2021
NGM Bio leaps on positive top-line aldafermin trial in NASH
25 February 2020
More NGM Biopharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze